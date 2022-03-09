Seven Dead, Others Injured in Auto Crash in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

At least seven passengers were confirmed dead in an auto accident that occurred at Kwakuti village along the Minna to Suleja road on Monday night.

Five of those killed in the accident were men while one each was woman and a little child.

It was learnt that a number of other passengers in the bus with registration number KMC 297 ZU said to be conveying people from Katsina state to yet unknown destination were injured in the accident.

THISDAY was told that good samaritans assisted those injured to the Federal Medical Centre out post in Gawu Babangida for treatment while the remains of those that died were deposited at the Suleja General Hospital mortuary.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps Mr. Musa Ahmed confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get the details.

Monday’s incident was the second within one week on the Minna – Suleja road as no fewer than four passengers died and two others injured in similar circumstance last week.

That accident involved a trailer and a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a commercial vehicle with registration number, MNA 496 AL.

The trailer driver in that incident and his conductor reportedly escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses blamed the frequent accident on the road on over speeding as a result of the now very motorable nature of the road.

