Senate Confirms Five ICPC Commissioners

Sunday Aborisade



The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nominations of five commissioners on the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee.

The confirmed nominees included Senator Anthony Agbo, Anne Otelafu Odey, Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba, Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama and Olugbenga Adeyanju.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, recalled that one of the nominees, Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, was withdrawn by President Muhammadu Buhari and replaced with Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.), who was screened by the committee.

He disclosed that the nominees gave in-depth responses to the questions posed by the committee on ways they would fulfill the commission’s mandate.

He added that: “The committee after scrutinizing their credentials was satisfied that the nominees have requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions of the position they were nominated.”

Kwari further stated that there was no adverse security reports or petitions against any of the nominees.

