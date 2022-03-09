Real Set to Restore Pride against PSG, Says Ancelotti

Injured Mbappé listed for action in Madrid

Real Madrid were hurt by their worst performance of the season in their 1-0 loss to Paris St Germain in their Champions League last 16 first leg and will try to play smart in the return leg tonight, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

The LaLiga leaders were sunk by a stoppage-time goal from Kylian Mbappe in their meeting last month but are no strangers to pulling out extraordinary performances in the Champions League, having won the competition a record 13 times.

“We are a very proud team and that performance hurt us pretty bad,” Ancelotti told a news conference yesterday.

“We are a proud team, mainly in a competition like the Champions League. So we will play for pride. We saw the best version of PSG in Paris. I wish to see the best version of Real Madrid on Wednesday.”

Ancelotti’s side will be buoyed by their 4-1 win over LaLiga contenders Real Sociedad on Saturday, having initially been pegged back by an early goal.

“Our team is calm and motivated. The mental aspect is crucial in a moment like this. If we play with Saturday’s intensity, we have a good chance to qualify,” the Italian said.

“We have to be smart and play smart. We need to go out there and win. We don’t need to score many goals. We need to keep it together and the support of our fans will be major for us.”

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is reported to have told close friends that he plans to face Real Madrid tonight, despite the PSG man picking up a knock in training.

Mbappe was caught by team-mate Idrissa Gueye during a session earlier in the week, prompting concerns that he would not be fit for the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

PSG were optimistic that Mbappe had avoided a serious injury but refused to be drawn on whether he will actually be ready for Wednesday’s game.

Now, COPE state that Mbappe has confirmed to those around him that he expects to feature in the game and will just ‘play safe’ if needs be.

L’Equipe also expect Mbappe to make it back in time. X-rays on his foot showed no fracture and PSG are believed to have done a good job of containing the swelling and the pain, meaning the 23-year-old should keep his place in the team against Real.

Mbappe took to Instagram to show his support for Gueye, who came under fire from some PSG fans for potentially injuring their superstar.

“All together, always. Here, it’s Paris,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and the midfielder.

