Queen’s College Principal Urges Youths to Acquire Skills for Future Jobs, Careers

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye has urged youths to learn and develop the skills needed to fit into new careers and jobs of the new world.



She said this at the opening ceremony of the just concluded First LEGO League (FLL) and First Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics competitions for unity colleges across the country.



The event, which held at Baze University, Abuja, was organised by the Department of Technology and Science, Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and CODERINA.



Yakubu-Oyinloye, who doubles as the Chairperson, Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) Principals, noted that these new jobs are arising as a result of new technologies and new skills being developed in today’s world.

Therefore she said many children may not necessarily find their niche in the old traditional jobs but in the new career world.



“That is why these FIRST LEGO League (FLL) and First Tech Challenge (FTC) competitions are very important as they help to prepare our students for the future, and the future is actually now, as these technologies are already being used round the world in industries, in hospitals, in space programmes, etc. to make work easier, faster, safer and more efficient. “These technologies are used to solve problems and provide solutions that are breaking new frontiers and will make the world we live in a better place,” she said.



The chairperson said since last year when all FUCs were brought on board by the organisers, “our students have braved up to the challenge of learning new things and keying into the new challenges of robotics, coding, core values and innovations that can make the world a better place.”



While commending the Federal Ministry of Education for having technology and science as one of its key programmes, she said the FUCs are ready to develop the potential of students in science and technology. “This we have been doing with the support of the Director, Senior Secondary Education (DSSE) Hajia Binta AbdulKadir, who has been coordinating the schools and encouraging principals to do their best to make their schools model schools.



She noted that the students showcased their talents and potential through the innovations, robot games, robot designs, projects and core values that they displayed during the competitions. “They have spent a lot of time, effort, research, team work, brainwork etc. in coming up with what they showcased during the two-day event.



“As principals of FUCs, we are ever ready to build and mould our students and ensure that none of them is left behind in getting a sound all round education that will prepare them to fit into the world of work, the world of innovation, the world of collaboration and contribute their own quota to the development of their nation and the world at large,’ Yakubu-Oyinloye said.



She also applauded all FUCs principals for promoting robotics in their schools and also sponsoring their students and coaches to Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

