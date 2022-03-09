Politician Partners Health Firm to Provide Micro Health Insurance Cover for Lagos Voters

A micro health insurance package that will enable all registered voters in Lagos access micro health insurance scheme has been introduced into the market in commemoration of this year’s world malaria day.

The insurance package distribution strategy is driven by an architect, a politician and leader of the OURLAGOS movement, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour.

In doing this, he is partnering with the WellaHealth to provide the Micro Health Insurance cover for one million Lagosians in commemoration of World Malaria Day coming scheduled for April 25,2022.

At a Media Launch held at the Lagos Office of WellaHealth in Maryland Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated that he believed every Lagosian deserved access to affordable and high-quality health care especially owing to the high level of stress and various health hazards that the city presents to its hardworking and resilient residents. ‘It is time we use innovations and creativity to impact the lives of lagosians.

Also speaking, the Business Development Lead at WellaHealth stated that the plan was to enable everyday Lagosians gain access to quality healthcare at the Micro and Primary levels fully sponsored by Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, a truly visionary Lagosian.

