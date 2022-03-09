Phillips Consulting Provides Insight Into ‘Future’ At AfricaNXT2022

Phillips Consulting, (pcl.), a leading business and management consulting firm, has provided deep insight into the ‘Future of Work’ paradigm by exploring emerging trends and divers of the ‘Future of Work’ and distilling potential impacts on critical industries across Africa at AfricaNXT2022.

The company has, in the past two years re-imagine the future of work as the world comes to grips with the next normal, businesses and teams have to continue to adjust and react quickly to remain competitive.

“African businesses and industry leaders are facing daunting tasks to navigate a post-covid economic environment continuously shaped by accelerating digitisation, rising hybrid workplace, diversity, globalisation, and Artificial intelligence. To do nothing is dangerous to businesses and the prosperity of the African continent, “said Mr. Rob Taiwo, Managing Director Phillips Consulting.

The panelists at the event contextualized and mapped how critical enablers of the fourth and fifth industrial revolution will profoundly drive transformation across industries and redefine the Future of Work.

According to Senior Managing Consultant & Head of Advisory, PCL, Mr. Joshua Ademuwagun, “We shared best practices and offered industry-focused considerations on how business leaders need to rethink their business models and strategies to best position themselves to leverage emerging opportunities.

Meanwhile, Remi Dada, Founder & CEO Spacefinish & Design Match Up stated that the future of work is about being empowered to work how you want, when you want. When employees are empowered, performance becomes the goal.

Earlier, Head, HR & Admin, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Arinola Fetuga asked, “How do we transfer knowledge and build strong relationships between employees and employers, when everyone is working in a different environment? That is where Technology comes into play when building the Future of work.”

