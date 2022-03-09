PDP Mocks APC, Says It’s Defunct, Ineligible to Contest Elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC), over its raging leadership crisis, saying the unilateral dismissal and replacement of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni with his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) confirmed that the CECPC was an illegal creation that lacked statutory powers, authority and legitimacy of party leadership.

The PDP also cautioned all intending APC aspirants for various positions in the 2023 general election to note that APC was legally defunct, structurally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates for elections under the extant laws.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said President Buhari action confirmed that the APC was not a political party under Nigeria’s laws but a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which became legally non-operational, when in December 8, 2020, it dissolved its national, state as well as local government structures and handed its affairs over to a team of “political undertakers” known as the CECPC.

“With the absence of a National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), a Board of Trustees (BoT) or legitimate structures in the States, the APC is plagued by confusion and fierce infighting by its various warlords with two National Chairmen, multiple factions in the states and a national secretariat now taken over by security agencies,” the party said.

The party claimed that this further validated PDP’s sustained position that the APC was just a bunch of strange bedfellows and inchoate sailors clobbered together for remote personal gains and not for governance and public good.

According to the PDP, “By virtue of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which bars a sitting governor from holding ‘any other executive office in any capacity whatsoever’ while serving as a state governor, the APC CECPC, whether headed by Governor Buni or Governor Bello, remains constitutionally invalid.”

The PDP, therefore, drew the attention of intending aspirants on the platform of the APC to the fact that the CECPC had no statutory authority under the law and that any state congress or national convention conducted by it to produce any party leadership at any level remained invalid and unrecognised by law.

Consequently, the PDP stated further that, “Any governorship, state assembly, national assembly as well as presidential primary election conducted by any leadership produced by the illegal CECPC can only produce invalid candidates just like in the case of Zamfara and Rivers States in the 2019 general election, where the APC had invalid candidates due to defective primaries.

“Our party, therefore, urges aspirants intending to contest in the 2023 general election under the APC as well as their supporters to read the hand writing on the wall and not waste their resources, time and energy in the APC,” the PDP cautioned.

The opposition party also urged Nigerians not to be distracted by the turmoil in the APC but remain focused on the platform of the PDP as we continue to take appropriate steps and actions in our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the fizzling APC.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

