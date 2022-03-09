Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting



Deji Elumoye



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.



Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London, the United Kingdom, for routine medical check up.



The virtual meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.



Ministers physically attending the meeting include that of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar; and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.



Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.



Details later…

