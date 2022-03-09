Ondo Varsity was a Museum of Abandoned Projects before my Intervention, Says Akeredolu

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has described the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Okitipupa as a museum of abandoned projects before his administration’s intervention.

Akeredolu stated this yesterday when he inaugurated some newly completed projects at the institution.

The newly completed projects unveiled by the governor included the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge; Principal Officer’s quarters, and privately-donated buildings.

He said: ”You will recall that at the inception of our administration, we were

really alarmed over the deplorable condition of things in the university, in terms of roads, workers welfare, buildings and other essential facilities incidental to a conducive learning environment.

“The deplorable stated of the university strengthened our resolve to change the narrative by immediately commencing a gradual and systematic development of the university. You will remember that within our first 100 days in office, we had laid asphalt on the road from the main gate into the heart of the campus.

“Other areas of impact by our administration in making OAUSTECH a great university include the completion of the university library; the completion of the university auditorium; and the completion of administrative building which were inaugurated on August 13, 2020.”

Akeredolu noted that his administration, with the support of the ‘ever-committed’ council and the management of the school, was able to facilitate the donation of science equipment worth millions of naira by Seeding Lab in the United States of America.

“Again, OAUSTECH, for over eight years, was a one-school university, with only School of Science offering 10 programmes in three departments. Our intervention through improved funding enabled the council and management to add two additional schools-School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and School of Engineering and Engineering Technology. More schools are being planned and would kick off soon after the National Universities Commission (NUC) approval.

“As a government, we will continue to do that which will enhance rapid social, educational and economic development of our dear state. I am happy to note that all programmes due for NUC accreditations have been accredited. This has been accomplished as a result of our commitment to the development of the university.

“In line with our desire of to make this university a world class institution, it has been enlisted as a beneficiary of TETFund for the first time since inception. The university is presently having some interventions that can raise the status of the institution. I am glad to disclose that the first TETFund assisted faculty building was delivered in 2021 and is already in use, while a second one has reached 90 percent level of completion.”

Akeredolu lauded the Governing Council of the school for being able to save funds from the meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the university to complete the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge and four units of Principal Officers’ quarters that had been abandoned since 2009.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of OAUSTECH, Professor Temi Ologunorisa, commended the governor for the giant strides recorded in the institution, adding that his vision is to build bi-lingual, entrepreneurial, ICT-driven and world class university through teaching, research and community services.

Adesomoju also announced the naming of the university’s Senate Building after Governor Oluwarotimi AKeredolu.

The Chancellor of the university and Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, lauded Akeredolu for supporting the governing council to ensure that transparency and merit were employed in the appointment of the principal officers especially the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ologunorisa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

