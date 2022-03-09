Ogun Promises to Promote Local Content in Projects

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration would continue to engage indigenous professionals and promote local content to enhance development in its ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

The governor, made the promise in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the 2022 World Engineering Day celebration organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ogun State chapter.

Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the government had been involving local artisans, technicians, tradesmen and women in most of its projects, revealing that the result had been a resounding success, as evident in the delivery of its infrastructural projects.

He said: “Many of our projects are completely designed, implemented and supervised by indigenous engineers. We have great confidence in their ability to deliver quality jobs.

“The reconstruction of Abeokuta-interchange-Sagamu Expressway, construction of the Ijebu-Ode-Mujoda Expressway, construction of our housing units, are all delivered by indigenous professionals.”

He added that the installation of street lights along major roads across the state and many other projects was accomplished with the expertise of indigenous engineers.

The governor enjoined engineers to brace up to a high level of professionalism, quality control, discipline, innovation, compliance with international best practices, and patriotism.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya and his counterpart in Transportation, Mr. Gbenga Dairo, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Akeem Adesina and Mr. Tosin Akinleye respectively commended NSE for its concerted efforts for supporting the governor in his infrastructural drive.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “Focus: Build Back Wiser-Engineering the Future,” an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental, University of Lagos, Dr. James Akanmu, represented by Mutiu Omoniyi, said engineers must embrace environmental, social, and economic assessment of engineering projects without compromising the quality, encouraging engineers to be innovative and ensuring that they meet the present needs in the engineering world.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, NSE, Abeokuta branch, Dr. Kolawole Olonade, appreciated the state government for creating an enabling environment for engineers to thrive, particularly Ogun being one of the first states to implement the upgrade of new entrants of engineers into the city from level 8 to 9 while acknowledging the deputy governor for her leadership role and efforts towards the development of engineering in the state and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

