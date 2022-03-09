NdukweReceives Independent Lifetime Achievement Award

The Chairman, Board of Directors MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest C. Ndukwe, was celebrated with the lifetime achievement award at the 2021 Independent Awards held in Lagos.

The ceremony, themed, “Celebrating Trailblazers,” celebrated individuals and corporate organisations who have shown true commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and have impacted positively on the lives of many.

Ndukwe received the lifetime award in recognition of his effort towards leading the telecommunications revolution in the country. He has over 38 years of international experience in business management and in the telecommunications industry, majority of which have been in C-Level positions in private multinational companies and in government Telecom Policy & Regulation.

He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria’s Telecommunications Regulatory Agency by the President in 2000 and proceeded to preside over the building of an internationally respected institution.

Upon receiving the award, Ndukwe expressed his gratitude at being found worthy of a distinguished accolade, “I’d like to thank the Independent Newspaper for finding me worthy of this award. Thank you everyone for all the support I’ve received over the years. It is always a pleasure to be of service to our Nation and I will continue to do my best for this Nation going forward.”

Ndukwe was named chairman of MTN Nigeria Board in 2019. He has represented Nigeria at various international events and is a regular resource person at local and international conferences and events.

