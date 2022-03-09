Mutual Benefit Boss Admitted into Hall of Fame

The Group Chairman, Mutual Benefit Assurance has been admitted into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame.

The industrialist turned politician was one of the selected few that were inducted at the maiden edition of Marketing Edge Hall of Fame held in Lagos recently.

In his opening remarks at the occasion, publisher/CEO, MARKETING EDGE John Ajayi, extolled the virtues of the recipients.

“We are so proud to have these exceptional figures seated here tonight to join our Hall of Fame. I thank them for accepting to be part of the Marketing Edge family, and for inspiring the younger generation of entrepreneurs, visionary investors and inventors. We consider it an incredible honour, but I think what’s most important for everyone in this hall to know tonight is what the inductees mean to us, and what they mean to Nigeria, Africa and indeed to the world and to humanity,” he said.

In his remarks at the occasion, Ogunbiyi, thanked Marketing Edge for the honour, saying, “I am quite humbled by this honour and this is undoubtedly one of my treasured moments. I thank the Marketing Edge team for this and I must confess that looking at the crowd you have pulled and this high octane event, my respect for you and professionalism has doubled”, he enthused.

