Midwestern JV Offers Skills Acquisition, Scholarships to 83 Youths

Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited has raised the stakes in Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) through social investments, following the award of scholarship to students and skills acquisition for youths in Delta State.

At the seventh edition of its scholarship award and skills acquisition ceremony in Kwale, 51 students were awarded scholarships and 32 youths enrolled in Midwestern Oil’s skills acquisition programme and their joint venture partners, SunTrust.



Speaking at the event, the acting Managing Director of Midwestern Oil, Mr. Emeka Onyeka, commended the host communities (Umusadege, Ogbeani, Umusan) for providing the requisite peaceful environment that has strengthened their value chain.



Represented by the External and Corporate Communications Head of the company, Mrs. Mercy Max-Ebibai, the Managing Director, said that over 250 students have benefitted from the scholarship awards since its first edition in 2014, with over 175 beneficiaries under its skills acquisition programme.



‘’The scholarship award is designed to enhance human capital development as well as the provision of qualitative education for the host communities and Delta State in general. ’The scheme is also a commitment of Midwestern JV’s commitment to sustaining and strengthening relationship with the host communities and the state,” he stated.



‘The award provides tuition fees and living expenses for scholarly and financially challenged university and secondary school students and is renewed annually for students who maintain a high level of academic excellence.​



Addressing journalists on the sidelines, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Wabote, commended Midwestern JV for being alive to their CSRs through social investments.



Wabote, represented at the scholarship award ceremony by Mr. Augustine Timbri, stressed the nexus between local content and entrepreneurial development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

