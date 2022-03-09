Lewandowski’s Hat trick in 11 Minutes Fire Bayern into Q’Finals

Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 11-minute hat-trick to send Bayern Munich sailing into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 win at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Polish striker had three goals to his name by the 23rd minute – the earliest anyone has ever completed a hat-trick in a Champions League game – as Bayern shook off their early nerves to crush Salzburg.

The Austrian champions had held Bayern to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but their hopes of an upset in Munich were left in tatters when Lewandowski scored a tap-in and two penalties to send Bayern on their way to a famous victory.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s seven-match winning run in the Champions League was ended by Inter Milan, but Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate success.

An outstanding finish by Lautaro Martinez was not enough for Italian champions at Anfield as the late goals by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the first leg in Milan three weeks ago proved decisive.

Martinez gave Alisson no chance with an arrowed finish from 20 yards in the 61st minute.

But Inter’s hopes of forcing extra-time with a second goal faded when former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was sent off just two minutes later for a second yellow card.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

