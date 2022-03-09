Leadway Assurance Leverages Data, Insights to Improve Customer Understanding

The Managing Director, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan Odukale, has said that Leadway Assurance is leveraging data and insights to improve customer understanding

Odukale said Leadway is also employing new platform to better and facilitate personalisation of its engagement and product designs for its consumers.

In a recent statement, he highlighted how Leadway was taking advantage of big data to deliver innovative and consistent customer experiences.

“At Leadway, the remote/hybrid work model was in the plan and the policy framework in place for implementation before the global health pandemic. This pro-activeness and the dexterity of our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) committee brought about the stability and seamless connections experienced during the pandemic. So, we were able to provide our customers with a consistent experience whenever and wherever they needed it during the lockdown as we had further automated processes already in place before the pandemic.”

According to him, there have been engagements and an increased drive towards self-service channels such as downloading our mobile app and visiting the website. We offered a live chat experience that helped us communicate with our clients and policyholders in real-time. Staff are also sensitised to the need for exceptional speed for idling times while also maintaining a work-life balance”, Mr. Hassan-Odukale said

He however noted that the accelerated drive towards digital engagement and online customer touch points had not disrupted services to those who favour in-person service interactions.

