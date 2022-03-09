Lagos Student Emerges Winner of 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

A 16-year-old student of Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Jane-Frances Okorie, has won the maiden edition of the 9mobile FutureCEO speech competition.



Okorie defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos.



Over 50 students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition.



The 9mobile FutureCEO is an initiative aimed at inspiring future leaders by stirring up their interest in business and leadership. The initiative also affords promising future leaders an opportunity to walk in the shoes of senior business leaders.



Commending the finalists, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, efforts, and hard work. She said, “You have all demonstrated sound intellectual prowess and excellence in your presentations.

This is proof that you are future leaders who are determined to achieve their dreams. 9mobile is proud of you, and we hope that you remain confident in your ability to take up new tasks ahead.”



Commenting on the competition, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, lauded 9mobile for the initiative.



Expressing delight at her win, Okorie remarked, “Honestly speaking, I am short of words. Let me begin by saying a huge thank you to 9mobile for providing us this wonderful opportunity and platform to express ourselves and inspire us to dream big. To my school management and teachers, thank you for reposing this level of confidence in me to do the school proud.”

