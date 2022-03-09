IWD2022: Bridge Nigeria Seeks Access to Quality Education for Broader Life Opportunities



Funmi Ogundare

Bridge Nigeria has expressed its readiness to continue to ensure that every child has an equal chance of education in the classroom. The Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju made the call during the commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, aimed at promoting gender equity across various sectors and celebrating women who have emerged pioneers and trailblazers in their respective fields.She described childhood as the foundation of adulthood, adding that girls face face so much inequality which has adverse effect on them. According to her,” just as the 2022 International Women’s Day theme calls everyone to break the bias and promote gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, we must honour the potential of girls everywhere. “Every girl has the power to do anything, they just need the opportunity and a strong educational foundation. We must make sure that every child, everywhere, has an equal chance at thriving. Making sure girls have equal opportunities starts in the classroom.”

Akinjayeju added that “Bridge will continue to help elevate the girl child’s prospects through the provision of quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities through our teaching materials and school structure, including gender sensitive instruction in our pedagogical approach to empower and support girls.”

Elizabeth Daudu, a primary five teacher at Bridge Daddy Savage Academy, Fagba, is a strong supporter of women and girl’s empowerment. During a special lesson organised for the pupils to mark the International Women’s Day, Daudu said she is passionate about the improvement and academic success of every child that passes under her tutelage. She noted that her role as a female teacher gives her the opportunity to inspire and have a positive impact on lives through her teaching, as well as correct and help them maximise the potential that God has bestowed in them.

“My advice to children, particularly the girl child, is to believe in herself that nothing is difficult and that with perseverance, hard work, dedication, she will become the greatest cheerleader. They shouldn’t wait for others to cheer them on, rather they should focus on where they are going and cheer themselves till they get there and achieve whatever they aspire to do.”

Another teacher, Joy Ngwu urged girls to love and believe in themselves, adding that when more girls are empowered with quality education, more independent women are created. “When we empower women, we empower the society because women are the heart of society. I admire women who bring change to society and if there is one thing she has the power to do, it would be to ensure every single child out there is educated.”

A parent, Mrs. Sophie Nosakhare said she has witnessed the benefits of gender equality right from her workplace. “Women are now able to get equal opportunities without gender discrimination, they are able to voice their opinions without fear of prejudice. She added that when more women take up leadership positions, it motivates young girls to believe they too can thrive as women leaders.”

NewGlobe, the parent company of Bridge has supported over 500,000 girls to become confident, empowered young women, as they progress in learning and skills from early childhood education through junior secondary school. In over a decade, the organisation has lived by the UN’s women empowerment principles in their daily work of supporting girls’ education, women’s leadership in the communities they serve, and in ensuring women’s voices and leadership are present throughout the organisation.

