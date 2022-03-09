IWD: Eunisell Affirms Commitment to Equal-gender Workplace, Celebrates Female Employees



As the world marks the International Women’s Day (IWD), Eunisell Limited, West Africa’s largest company in specialty chemical and oil and gas solutions, has affirmed its commitment to fostering an equal-gender workplace.

The company pledged to sustain an environment that consciously promotes equal opportunities for all employees to enable them showcase skills and competencies and excel without any discrimination or bias.

Eunisell’s Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, made the remarks in Lagos, following a session organised by the company to celebrate its female employees in commemoration of the 2022 IWD.

Ikenga said the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Break the Bias’, should inspire all to be decisive and collectively identify and break all biases including cultural, social and gender for global development.

“Global development can be significantly enhanced by confronting bias, stereotypes and discriminations that limit women and their ability to reach their full potentials. The challenges that confront women demand that we should explore opportunities to encourage visibility and empowerment of the female folk.

“The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Break the Bias’ should motivate all to deeply embrace and appreciate the vital roles of women and ensure the recognition of their rights. We should identify the biases and take decisive actions to address them,” Ikenga remarked.

According to him, “Eunisell is fostering a workplace that is an equal-gender environment and continues to protect the rights of and promote the visibility of women. This is reflected by our management team which consists of remarkable female managers and leaders in various capacities.

“As a key business player in the energy industry, we also believe in the United Nations’ affirmative action and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG GOAL 5: Gender Equality). We are promoting women in energy by offering equal opportunities to join our team and excel professionally. We believe in promoting a level playing field for all, giving equal opportunities and allowing women to grow and showcase skills.”

