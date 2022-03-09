Government, Stakeholders Seek Inclusive Learning in Schools

The government and other stakeholders in the education sector have been urged to embrace a more inclusive learning approach in the implementation of education-technology-driven initiatives to achieve better learning outcomes and results.



This followed the just-concluded February edition of EdTech Mondays; an initiative of Mastercard Foundation, in partnership with CcHub Limited. The virtual roundtable featured panelists such as co-founder/strategy and Head, Maevis Computer Limited, Chizaram Ucheaga, a certified English teacher from Lagos State, Bisayo Adewole, and moderated by Joyce Daniel, the social engineering practitioner.



Speaking at the virtual roundtable titled ‘Education in the Pandemic Era, The Role of Technology,’ Ucheaga emphasised the need for governments and relevant stakeholders to embrace more inclusive learning to create a robust and well-rounded educational system. He reiterated that with the shift to infrastructure-based technology to drive learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments need to continue to leverage technology in reinventing the educational system in Nigeria.



Also speaking, Bisayo Adewole, an EdTech teacher from Akoka Junior High School, Yaba, Lagos, noted that people’s minds were open to the benefits of technology in driving learning despite the pandemic.​

She, however, stated that more needed to be done to ensure that both teachers and students have access to digital tools and training to achieve optimal learning outcomes.



“When using technology-driven platforms like Microsoft Teams, the students, particularly those from low-income homes, do not have access to these digital tools. This then means that the purpose of creating the class is defeated because the students cannot participate in the class due to a lack of access to digital tools,” Adewole said.



She further explained that with learning gravitating towards online in the future, funding might no longer be considered a serious challenge.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

