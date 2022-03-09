Gov Sani Bello ‘ll Deliver Credible National Convention, Says Niger SSG

By Laleye Dipo

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has expressed optimism that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello will deliver “A credible and acceptable National Convention ” for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Bello took over the leadership of the Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee( CECPC)

on Monday in Abuja in acting capacity from Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni who was said to have travelled outside the country for medical check-up.

Speaking to THISDAY in a telephone interview in Minna yesterday, Matane said Governor Bello has the “capacity and capability” to deliver on the mandate he has been given.

“We are optimistic that he will succeed in his usual characteristic and attributes he will deliver on the mandate and steer

the ship to destination.

“We already know him. We know his capability we know he is a very tolerant person he is very humble” Matane said adding that these attributes will make him succeed.

In addition, the government scribe said he was convinced that his colleagues saw qualities of a good leader in him which was why he was chosen for the job

“They( other governors) feel he ( Bello) is the person who has the capacity, the goodwill to ensure that there is smooth transition into the convention,” Matane declared.

Asked if the assignment will not affect the #Project Niger State,” Matane said the governor’s new role will not negatively affect the state in any way.

