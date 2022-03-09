Fuel Tanker Explodes in Lagos, Razes Petrol Station, Residential Building

Rebecca Ejifoma

A tanker, laden with Premium Motor Spirit, Wednesday, exploded at a Mobil Filling Station on 71 Agege Motor Road, Alakara., Mushin, Lagos.

The inferno, which was said to have erupted at about 1pm when the tanker was discharging its contents at the petrol station, affected a three-storey residential building.

This, however, razed the fuel station and spread to a residential building just opposite Alakara Police Station, Mushin, Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that no life was lost and none injured.

“Containment of the fire has been very successful. Efforts are ongoing to salvage the three storey-building from being totally consumed,” he explained.

