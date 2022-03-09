Former Bayelsa Information Commissioner Declares House of Reps Ambition

Olusegun Samuel

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has told former President Goodluck Jonathan of his intention to contest the forthcoming National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency.

A statement signed by Iworiso-Markson’s Media Assistant, Allen Ibiba-Harry, said Jonathan, who received the aspirant at his Abuja residence, sued for peace among his kinsmen vying for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan said the tenets of democracy could only flourish if peace was allowed to prevail and stressed that elections should not divide people but unite them.

The former President, who warmly received Iworiso-Markson, described him as an industrious young man, who had been promoting the interests of Ogbia Local Government Area.

He said Iworiso-Markson, was the third person from the Oloibiri group who had come to intimate him of their aspirations and prayed God to direct him as he continued his consultations and engagements.

Earlier in his remarks, Iworiso-Markson, commended the former president for his role as a peace mediator across the African continent and solicited his support to actualize his ambition.

He said after many struggles, he yielded to the pressure by stakeholders across the three constituencies in Ogbia to run for the election.

He assured stakeholders that if elected he would bring an unusual kind of representation that would impact directly on the constituents.

Iworiso-Markson, who is also the Publisher of First News Online, used the opportunity to present the print version of the newspaper to Jonathan.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

