FIFA Gives Poland Bye into Playoff, Suspends Russia

FIFA has confirmed that Poland will be given a bye into the World Cup play-off final after Russia were suspended from international competitions.

Poland will move into the final of ‘Path B’, where they will face either Czech Republic or Sweden. The winner of the game will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is set to be controversially played in Qatar this winter.

A statement released on FIFA’s official website read:

“In addition, subsequent to the decision of 28 February 2022 taken jointly with the UEFA Executive Committee to suspend all Russian teams from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, the Bureau of the FIFA Organising Committee decided that Poland will receive a bye to the final of Path B due to take place on 29 March 2022, in which they will face the winners of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic.”

The move is an expected one after Russia were rightfully sanctioned by footballing authorities, as well as by governments across the globe, for their disgraceful invasion of Ukraine last week.

