Electoral Act: Cross River Lobby Group Hails President’s Assent



Chuks Okocha



Chairman, APC Youth Lobby Group, Cross River State, Oden Ewa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the contentious Electoral Bill, stating that it will turn around the political history of Nigeria.



Speaking with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, Oden Ewa described the gesture as one of the landmark achievements of President Buhari, adding that the new Act would add value to Nigeria’s electoral system which hitherto suffered backlash from election monitors and international community.



The Lobby Group chair further said “ this singular action of Mr. President has proven that he is very serious about sanitizing the electoral system through enduring reforms. We are also aware of his sweeping reforms in the oil and gas sector as well as agriculture sector among others”.



“ By assenting to the Electoral Bill, President Buhari has returned power to the people. He has restored our voices, validating that indeed power belongs to the people. Now we can truly say that Nigeria is inching closer to practicing true democracy, a government of the people, by the people and for the people”.



He said “Nigerians now have the power to determine who will govern or represent them, as their votes will now count, with the coming to effect of the electoral Act”, submitting that election would be freer and fairer in the country henceforth.



He observed that the era of electoral brigandage and unwholesome manipulation of poll results would cease to exist.



“It will no longer be business as usual. The ‘carry go’ syndrome will naturally fade away”, he further said.

The Lobby Group Chairman averred that hijacking of ballot boxes and ballot stuffing during election would go into history as the country would begin to witness more credible polls in the future.



Ewa advised Nigerian youths to exploit opportunities provided by the new law by massively participating in politics, saying it was time for the youths to take their pride of place in the leadership and governance of the country.

