Ekiti TUC Berates Petrol Marketers over Outrageous Price

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Trade Union Congress(TUC), Ekiti Sate Chapter, has blasted the petrol marketers operating in the state for allegedly selling petrol above the regulated pump price of N162 approved by the federal government.

The labour union described as ‘killing and outrageous’, the N250 per litre being charged by marketers, saying this was creating serious crisis to workers and imposing untold hardship on them.

The TUC expressed displeasure over the sale of petroleum products above the pump price, saying government should find a way to curtail the activities of petrol marketers, who were allegedly hiding under the current petrol scarcity to extort the populace.

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the State Chairman of the TUC Com. Sola Adigun, charged the marketers to consider the interest of the workers, the ordinary people who need to move daily and the artisans whose daily survival is determined by the product.

Adigun also appealed to the petrol marketers to stop hoarding fuel in the interest of the people, particularly the masses who do not have alternative source.

The TUC Chairman reminded the government that “by the provision of Section 14, sub section 2 b, which makes” security and welfare of the people as the primary responsibility of government”, those in authority was bound to protect the people from exploitation of any kind.

“We therefore implored the task force on petroleum to justify the essence of it’s existence and protect the people from Shylock business men who are bent on making life unbearable for the people.

“Workers who had to move several kilometers to work were worst hit by the unjustifiable scarcity and illegal increase in the pump price and the attendant skyrocketing prices of commodities”.

The labour union was reacting to the sale of petrol for between N250 and N260 per litre by marketers in the last two weeks due to scarcity being experienced in town.

