Dangote Sustains Late Brother’s Dream in Fight against Malnutrition

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has pledged to enter into agreement with governments, local governments and local producers of ready to use therapeutic food(RUTF) in order to guarantee adequate supply directly to primary healthcare centres that treat severe an acute malnutrition(SAM) on sustainable bases.

He stated this at the inauguration of a factory meant for the production of the RUTF in Kano yesterday. Dangote also recalled the idea as one of the visions of his late brother which he also expressed happiness that it has come true and will be sustained.

“I commend the board and management of the company for the bold initiative of building this new and massive factory dedicated to the manufacturing of RUTF that will revolutionise the fight against hunger and rare acute malnutrition in Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs to end the scourge of this severe acute malnutrition and the establishment of this factory today takes us closer to that goal and I am sure we will achieve that very soon.

“I recall my late brother Alhaji Sani telling me that he will start local production of RUTF in Kano to complement the company’s efforts at fighting malnutrition in Nigeria. I’m glad that his vision has come to reality today.

“We didn’t start today, we started many years ago but today is a very remarkable day for us.

“He was a visionary leader and his legacy lives on and we will continue with it.

“Malnutrition, according to the World Bank, is one of the most serious development challenges.

“It is human and the economic costs are enormous, putting hardship on the poor, women and children. Children are most vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition in the world.

“Malnutrition can have a lifetime effect on a child. The first few years of a child are very crucial for growth and development.

“According to World Health Organisation( WHO), well-nourished children are 33 per cent more likely to escape poverty as adults. On the other hand, childhood malnutrition can lead to a life time consequences including lower IQ, poor social emotional skills and weaker immune system, so it is very important, it is not a joke” he stated.

Dangote also said that production of RUTF in Nigeria is important because it is one of the strategic achievements of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), which is to reduce the number of lives list to malnutrition and disease.

He also declared that combatting the plight of children is at the core of the ADF as a way of improving the lives of children using their investment in health, education and economic empowerment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

