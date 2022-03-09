Conquering the World of Equestrian Sport the Nigerian Navy Way

With finesse for golfing under its kitty, as well as its dexterity in swimming, the Nigerian Navy has delved into the world of polo with the goal of contributing to the growth and development of the equestrian sport in Nigeria. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the recently held maiden Chief of Naval Staff Polo Cup has unleashed the potentials inherent in the players while developing the desired camaraderie needed to foster synergy and teamwork among personnel in the discharge of their security obligations

The Nigerian Navy is known for a lot of things but primarily for its responsibility to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and even in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters; its dexterity in swimming given the amphibious nature of the job; its marksmanship and weapon handling skills as well as the dedication of officers and men to duty.

Known to smoothly blend its duty and passion, the recent foray into Polo, an equestrian sport that requires due diligence, was received with positive adulation as was confirmed by the teeming number of persons that graced the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Lagos, venue of the recently held Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Maiden Polo Cup.

ObjectivesFor the CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, it was part of his resolve to continue to establish civil-military relations with the populace.

While lauding the development of the game of Polo in Nigeria, the CNS said it will help Nigerian Navy officers build camaraderie capable of strengthening the nation’s defence.

Navy’s ContributionThe CNS revealed that the competition is another unique opportunity given to the navy to further contribute to the growth and development of the equestrian sport in Nigeria.

He said: “ I’m delighted to be here today. I appreciate the president of the club for the honour done on me while also acknowledging the support of other naval staff.

“It is on good authority that British naval officers introduced the game of polo to Nigeria on the turf of the Lagos Polo Club. So, the Lagos Polo Club and the navy family have come a long way and the relationship will only get better.

“I am happy to state that the Nigerian Navy remains committed and will continue to nurture the relationship with Lagos Polo Club for our mutual benefits.”

Commending the President of the Lagos Polo Club, Ayo Olashoju, and other executive members for instituting the CNS Cup as one of the trophies to be competed for in the club, he said that, “I have no doubt that the entire Nigerian Navy sport family will continue to cherish this moment.”

Two-year Strides The CNS said it was in 2021 that the Nigerian Navy was introduced to the game of polo by the Nigerian Army’s 21 Guards Brigade Polo Club.

He said: “Since then, the service has not relented and early this year, the Nigerian Navy polo team competed in the Port Harcourt polo tournament and won its first trophy.

“Unlike individual sports, the game of polo highlights the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players.

“These attributes are quite instructive regarding the development of camaraderie needed to foster synergy and team work among personnel.”

He added that, “the British Naval officers introduced the game of Polo to Nigeria on the turf of the Lagos Polo Club. So, it would be right to say that the Lagos Polo Club and the Navy family have come a long way and I make bold to say that the relationship would only get better.”

The CNS pledged continued commitment to ensure that the relationship between the navy and the Lagos Polo Club is sustained at mutual benefits.

In a similar vein, he said that the game would equally boost military-civilian relationship, a valuable force multiplier to gain the support of the civil populace in pursuit of national security objectives.

Vice Admiral Gambo congratulated both the winners and the runners-up for their display of skills and the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the international polo fiesta and pledged the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the Lagos polo tournament.

Afterward he led other dignitaries to dole out awards and prizes to winners at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Lagos Polo Cup.

Meanwhile, Lagos Polo Club President, Ayo Olashoju, who described the tournament as one of the most successful in years, declared that the campaign for the Majekodunmi Cup, Open Cup, Low Cup and Silver Cup prizes, were the most competitive and the most exciting in years.

Seyi Oyinlola, Tournament Manager, said “The 2022 tournament was three weeks of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game both on and off the pitch.”

Winners

The Polo Tournament came to an end with three home teams sweeping all the four prizes at stake on the final weekend.

STL defeated Lagos Caverton 10-6 in a double decker to emerge winners of the Low Cup and the Governor’s Cup respectively.

The Silver Cup final pitched Lagos Elektron against the debuting Nigerian Navy team but the former clinched the prize.

However, the quartet of Bode Makanjuola, Rotimi Makanjuola, Muyiwa Oni and Diego White emerged the first ever champions of the Chief of Naval Staff Cup.

Although the naval team did not lift the cup, one thing stood out- the a team sport highlighted the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players, all attributes which were instructive towards developing the desired camaraderie needed to foster synergy and teamwork among personnel in the discharge of their security obligations.

Quote“Unlike individual sports, the game of polo highlights the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players”

