(Breaking) Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request for Fresh Amendments



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the amendments sought by President Muhammdu Buhari to the Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari’s bill seeking the amendments is titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 and for related matters, 2022,”

It was overwhelmingly rejected by Senators, a development that effectively stopped its second reading.

The Bill had earlier scaled first reading on Tuesday despite a court order barring the Senate from acting on it.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had on Tuesday, challenged the Court order saying that the Judiciary cannot in any circumstances stop the Legislature from performing its constitutional duties.

Before the Senate commenced consideration of the Bill on Wednesday, Senator Adamu Aliero had while citing order 52(5) of the Senate Standing Rules, urged the Senate President to jettison proposed action on the Bill.

Lawan was however adamant. He reiterated his position that only senators may reject the Bill and not the judiciary seeking to stop the chamber from performing its lawful duties through an order.

Senators however voted overwhelmingly against the Bill to stop it from being read a second time.

Details shortly…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

