Bello Constitutes APC Convention Sub-committees, Lawan, Masari, Fayemi, Others Appointed Chairmen (Full List)



Adedayo Akinwale

The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the members of the sub-convention committee of the party ahead of the Mach 26 convention.

The Governor of Kastina state, Hon. Aminu Masari, will head the screening committee, while the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, will chair the screening appeal committee.

The Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru will head the election committee, while the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, heads the Election Appeal Committee.



Click to see full list

