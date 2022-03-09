APC Zones National Chairmanship Position to North-Central, South-West Gets Secretary

Adedayo Akinwale

Ahead of the March 26 national convention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the position of the national chairman to the North-Central zone.

The party in a statement issued Wednesday by its Director of Publicity, Mr. Salisu Ɗambatta, said the position of National Secretary was zoned to the South-west.

The party also zoned the position of

National Vice Chairman and National Publicity Secretary to the South-south.

It said: “During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning as detailed below:

The positions zoned to the North-Central are: National Chairman, National Vice Chairman, Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio member.

The positions zoned to the South-south are:

National Vice Chairman, National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) a d National Ex – Officio member.

The positions zoned to the South-west are: National Secretary, National Vice Chairman, National Youth Leader, National Physically Challenged Leader, Deputy National Auditor

Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio member.

For South-east, the positions are: Deputy National Chairman (South), National Vice Chairman, National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio member.

The positions zoned to the North-east are: Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (North East), Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Women Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio member.

For North-west, the positions are: National Vice Chairman (North West), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National, Youth Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex-Officio Member .

The party said the zonal representatives on the CECPC would coordinate the process in each zone.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

