APC National Convention: Why March 26 date is impracticable

As crisis continues to trail the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections, the party must be cautious not to further take steps that will jeopardize its electoral chances in the 2023 general elections.

The insistence of the current acting chairman of the party’s CECPC , Alhaji Abu Bello to coronary himself as the substantive Chairman and go ahead and hold the party’s National Convention on March 26 without first performing the constitutional requirements that will enable a valid convention is akin to leading the party to self-destruct.

Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, provides, “ Every registered political party shall give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of

“merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act.

It is clear that the APC is yet to transmit such letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in conformity with the above provision. Today is 10th of March 2022, a 21days notice for an event slated for the 26th of March should have come latest 5th of March. This glaring failure to adhere to the above provisions makes the March 26th convention date impracticable, and any insistence to continue with the convention plans will be an exercise in futility, an incurable illegality that cannot stand.

Secondly, continuing with the preparation ahead of the March 26th convention, without first vacating an interlocutory court order, restraining the party from organizing the convention, will only worsen the deteriorating internal affairs of the party and invalidate the National convention.

In the interest of the APC, the 26th March 2022 National convention, which is untenable given the legal impediments, must be jettisoned and a new date set to enable the party organize a National convention that is within our legal frameworks.

Insistence on the March 26th date is unwittingly leading the party to the electoral gallows in 2023 as the election of every future candidate of the party, that is a product of a primary election, organized by the products of an improperly organized convention, stands the high risk of being disqualified and the party with the second highest number of votes installed in all the positions. APC might cease to exist. This is like handing back power at the Centre to the PDP on a platter.

Therefore, it is imperative that the APC postpones the March 26th national convention, and work hard to fix a new date that will allow the party organize a national convention without fears of incurring the wraths of our laws.

