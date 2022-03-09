258 Teachers Shortlisted for 2022 Merit Award

Funmi Ogundare

A total of 258 public school teachers have been shortlisted for the 2022 Edition of the Lagos State Teachers’ Merit Award, aimed at recognising, showcasing and appreciating public school teachers.



It is also designed to promote education and emphasise teachers’ outstanding ideas and innovations so that other educators can replicate them to enhance learning outcomes in all schools.



The initiative is driven by private education administrators and public sector technocrats, who are the committee members responsible for the screening and selection of all categories of winners for this year’s programme.



It is led by the Chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), Mrs. Lai Koiki.



She said the committee received almost 4,000 entries compared with last year when they had about 1,000, adding that they had to screen them to 258.



The chairperson disclosed that the committee would assess the essays and videos submitted by the 258 teachers and administrators and select the best in each district.



Koiki thanked the permanent secretary for the opportunity, noting that the committee is currently waiting for the governor to approve a date in April.



The Secretary of the committee and Executive Director, Edumark, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, said the award would inspire teachers to work harder, adding that they must be technology-savvy.



A Director, Public/Private Partnership, Lagos State, Mrs. Lydia Onuoha, called for engaging the district as the state recently came tops in WASSCE conducted by WAEC.



In his response, Abayomi thanked the group for its commitment to improving education in Lagos while expressing optimism that the number of cars that will be presented to winners at the end of the day will increase from 12 to 15 this year.

