2023: Bassey Unveils 10-point Blueprint for C’River

Bassey Inyang

As activities towards the 2023 general elections continue, the representative of the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State in the National Assembly, Senator Gershom Bassey, has unveiled a 10-point “Economic Research on Restoration and Development” that would enable the rebuilding of the state, if he becomes governor.

Bassey one of the governorship aspirants of the People Democratic Party (PDP), said the blueprint is anchored the mantra to “Re-imagine, Revive and Restore” the state and it’s economy.

Bassey said yesterday in Calabar that he would put in place a special economic strategic team if voted into office as governor of the state in 2023.

“We must revive and build our economy”, Bassey said.

The 10-point blueprint, which was presented to journalists indicates that its successful implementation would among other positive results, “Increase the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through value added economic activity in agriculture, tourism and the extractive, manufacturing and services industries;

“Grow the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through a well-structured and consolidated system to boost state revenue;

“Develop effective human capital development interventions and business friendly incentives to attract investment and business activity;

“Create opportunities for the youth and unemployed to grow an economic acquire in-demand and high value that would adequately equip them to compete in the global market and gig economy, boosting the State GDP through foreign exchange earnings “.

The blueprint also targets “the creation of thousands of skilled and unskilled jobs per annum;

“Design a transparent procurement process for awarding state government contracts, that adopts international best practices, and implements affirmative action for indigenous contractors;

“Design indigene-6 centred policies to foster economic growth across the local agriculture and manufacturing value- chains. Secure the provision of financial and technical support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups within the state; and

“Invest in professional training and in-demand skills acquisition programmes and collaborate with Federal Government to ensure the Calabar Port is re-opened for economic activity.”

