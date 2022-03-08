Women’s Group Celebrates Osinbajo at 65

Nseobong Okon-Ekong



Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is 65 years-old today, on a day the world is celebrating women; the 2022 International Women’s Day with the theme, #BreakTheBias.



To honour the ‘God fearing man, on his day, a female support group, ‘S.M.A.R.T WOMEN FOR PYO’, has called on the V P to use the opportunity of the double celebration to declare his intention to run for the highest office in the land.



While noting that Osinbajo has the qualities, the required experience and the credentials to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said Nigerian women across all divides are ready to roll out their machinery in support of the VP ’, because of his ‘He for She’ posture amongst other qualities.



According to the co-conveners of the group, Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, it is time for Osinbajo to speak out as the women are ready to roll out the drums in his support. Speaking via a statement jointly signed in Lagos, the duo expressed the desires of Nigerian women in ensuring that the VP makes an open declaration in order to put paid to speculations about his ambition.



The statement reads: “Not many people are surprised that the birthday of the quintessential Vice President of the most populous black nation in the world falls on International Women’s Day, this is so, because any discerning mind knows that the coincidence is fate as decreed by the Most High God.



“This is a clear indication that God reigns in the affairs of Yemi Osinbajo, whom many believe is divinely connected. Indeed the accomplished Professor of Law, who was Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State, is notable as one man, who is embodied by the fear of God.



“No doubt, Osinbajo is one man who has stood for the interest of women in all ramifications and the 2023 election appears to be payback time for the man of the people”, the group explained.



Oke and Aina further noted that the S.M.A.R.T WOMEN FOR PYO is a coalition of professional women in all areas of endeavours; socio-political, young and old, cutting across all religious divide while adding the group is made up of notable women across the Nation and in Diaspora.



The group also recalled how Osinbajo was saddled with the disbursement of Trader Moni and Market Moni projects of the Federal Government meant for the support of market woman across the nation, noting that the Vice President did not only go round the nooks and crannies of Nigeria distributing funds to market women, he also ensured that he assisted them in their trade and businesses on behalf of the Federal Government.



“Osinbajo did not only disburse the funds with unrivalled passion, he encouraged market women to see it as an opportunity for them to escape from poverty and move to the next level.



“This group appreciates the role of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, we recall how he supported the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, and his own wife, Dolapo, in taking up the issue of gender bills recently, at the National Assembly.

“Nigerian women will give Osinbajo resolute backing because he is one of the few Nigerian political office holders that will not turn electoral victory into an opportunity for wealth accumulation.



“We believe strongly in the candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, he is people-focused, he is a leader with the right acumen, and he has the intellectual capacity and the experience that qualifies him to take Nigeria beyond the next level”, the statement reads.

