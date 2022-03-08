Ugwuanyi Calls for Synergy among Retired and Serving Security Personnel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged serving and retired personnel of security agencies to continue to synergise and redouble their efforts towards ensuring that all contemporary adversaries are adequately put on check in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who made the call when he declared open the Nigerian Army Headquarters Veterans Affairs Directorate First Quarter Seminar/Workshop, in Enugu, yesterday commended the contributions of the Nigerian Army led by Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and other security agencies in ensuring that citizens go about their daily activities seamlessly in the face of prevailing complex security challenges.

The governor stressed the need for all hands to be on the deck to bring lasting solution to the ugly situation in the country, adding that his administration will continue to provide the security agencies with the necessary support to boost their individual and collective efforts to produce positive and sustainable results.

The workshop was designed “to enhance synergy between the retired but not tired personnel of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and those still serving in addressing the multifarious security challenges confronting our dear Nation”.

Appreciating the importance of the workshop, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the event “could not have come at a better time as the job of securing this country cannot be left in the hands of serving security personnel alone and we must all join hands to fight insecurity in all its ramifications.”

The governor said that it was an honour that Enugu under his watch was selected to host the all-important seminar.

He pointed out that the military particularly, the Nigerian Army in Enugu State has been a great partner in the maintenance of peace and security, adding that the people of state have always enjoyed the services of the Nigerian Army “whose members have lived cordially among us for several decades.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his government intends to sustain the cordiality and active collaboration with the Nigerian Army and all other security agencies in the state to mitigate all forms of threats to security of lives and property to enhance development of the state.

Describing the seminar as a welcome development the governor said: “The theme of the workshop which is ‘Promoting Nigerian Army Veterans’ Health and Productivity for Improved Support of Military Operations’ is very apt and in tandem with the current efforts at addressing contemporary security challenges in the country by tapping into the rich experiences and patriotism of our retired and serving personnel.

“It is expected that it would provide the needed platform for a robust cooperation in the fight against violent crimes and criminality. For the participants, I enjoin you to strive to benefit maximally from the lectures packaged for you in the next five days in order to equip you for a healthy life and patriotic service to the Nigerian Nation in retirement.

“Let me at this juncture deeply appreciate the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for his priceless efforts at combating the multi-dimensional security challenges bedeviling our great nation Nigeria.

“He has shown commitments and continued to deliver effectively on the content of his vision which is to have A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally commended the effectiveness and professionalism of the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja and his men in handling the security situation in the state and the entire South-east, revealing that the relative peace and security currently being enjoyed in Enugu State was as a result of their high level of commitment in keeping the state secured in conjunction with other security agencies.

