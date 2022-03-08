Timely Information to Soldiers, Panacea to Ending Insurgency, Says Ndume

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has said accurate and timely information to soldiers by citizens remained the easiest way to suppress insurgency in the North-east geopolitical zone.

Ndume stated this Tuesday while reacting to the latest successful suppression of the ISWAP insurgents by the Nigerian Army in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The senator noted that lack of timely information from residents had made ISWAP attacks on the citizens in the past successful but expressed confidence that with the latest development, hope of an early end to the scourge was on the way.

He said: “The insurgents operating under the auspices of Islamic State of West Africa Province, attempted to attack some towns in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“On getting the information, the Nigeria Army in Damboa with support from their counterpart in Chibok engaged the insurgents outside Damboa and they were able to neutralise most of them, while the few of them escaped with various gun wounds but there is no casualty recorded on the side of our troops.

“I want to commend the Nigeria Army particularly the Brigade Commander of the 25 Task Force Bridge in Damboa, Colonel Omopariola, for his gallantry.

“Any time he gets information about an impending attacks he moves swiftly to repel the insurgents.

“He has been carrying out clearance operations in the southern part of Damboa.

“His activities have been making the insurgents to be running helter skelter.

“The Nigerian Army in that axis are seriously working and if they continue like this, the issue of insurgency along that axis will be a thing of the past.

“We call on Nigerians to offer useful information that would enable the soldiers move on time to stop any attack on innocent citizens.”

