Strike Paralyses Govt’s Activities in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The strike embarked upon by civil servants in Niger State has paralysed most of the government activities in state.

The seven-day strike started with workers in the 25 local government areas downing tools last Friday followed by other category of workers yesterday.

Most state public institutions apart from the government house were under locks and keys, even as the workers remained at home in obedience to the directive of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

THISDAY observed in Minna that the doors to the state secretariat and the terminal of the state Transport Authority were also placed under locks and keys.

Both the IBB Specialist Hospital and the Minna General Hospitals as well as other state government owned health care facilities were also shut against patients, who thronged them for medical attention.

In the meantime, the state government and officials of labour have been engrossed in a marathon meeting on how to resolve the dispute between the two parties.

The meeting would be presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, while Yakubu Garba would lead the labour team.

