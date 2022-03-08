Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Holds Her Maiden International Women’s Day Roundtable Meeting

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, pursuant to its primary objective of developing corporate governance best practice in Nigeria.

In celebration of the International Women’s Day 2022, the Society is set to hold her maiden International Women’s Day Roundtable Meeting.

According to its CEO Mrs Chioma Mordi this year’s theme “Boardroom Readiness: Enlightening and Equipping Women “was chosen in alignment with the global International Women’s Day theme “Breaking the Bias “to bridge the perceived gap and address gender diversity issues on Board composition.

The event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 10th 2022, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Phase 1

Mrs. Mordi, added that the Roundtable Meeting was organized to address various challenges associated with inclusion, to enlighten and equip women to actively participate in leadership roles and decision-making.

Overall, the discussion will highlight key pathways to women’s transformative leadership, thereby empowering women and increasing their prospects of attaining leadership roles.

Championing the discussion are distinguished women in the corporate governance space; the Keynote Speaker Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR, Chairman Access Bank Plc, Special Guest, Sir Egbert Imomoh, Chairman, Investment One Financial Service Limited, Panelist, Mrs. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Limited, Mrs. Bimbola Wright, Executive Director Wright & Co. Limited, Mrs. Audrey Joe- Ezigbo, Co-Founder, Falcon Corporation Limited, Mrs. Bola Tinubu, Board Chairperson, The Boardroom Africa, Mrs, Zelda Akindele, Partner TEMPLARS and Mrs. Ese Nkadi, Head-Governance, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, who will be moderating the sessions.

The International Women’s Day Roundtable Meeting is an initiative of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria supported by Sterling One Woman and TEMPLARS

The Roundtable attendees should leave the event better informed and ready for women’s transformative leadership.

