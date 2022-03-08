Senbanjo Declares Interest in Ogun East Senatorial Seat

Renowned Ogun businessman and philanthropist, Segun Senbanjo has declared interest to contest for the Ogun East Senatorial seat.

Born to the Sogidi family linage of the Awujale of Ijebu royal crown, Senbanjo is a true native and son of the soil.

Senbanjo has founded and developed many businesses and became a major player in the oil and gas industry with board seats on Forte Oil (Ardova Plc) Sultan Infrastructure and Construction company to name a few.

S.O.S as he’s fondly called in social circles, has begun consultations with major key power brokers in the Ogun state political landscape including grassroot leaders, royal fathers, and top government officials.

