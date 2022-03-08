Senate APC Caucus Meets over Party Crisis



Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the Senate is about now meeting at the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

The meeting, holding at committee room 301, is being attended by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, among other senators, with the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi presiding.

The recent developments in the APC at the national level, THISDAY learnt, is the main agenda of the meeting.

The Caucus is expected to come up with a position on the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Details later…

