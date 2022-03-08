Sanwo-Olu Talks Tough as Missing Lady in BRT is Found Dead in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said no stone would be left unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The 22-year-old missing lady, was yesterday found dead with some of her private parts missing in the Ebute-Ero Area of Lagos State.

She was reported missing by family members on social media after boarding a BRT Bus from Chevron in the Ajah area of the State heading to Oshodi on Saturday February 26 this year.

Anyawole, a fashion designer, was said to have been tossed out of a moving bus half-dead. The gory image of her remains is already trending on social media.

Earlier as seen in a video, mother of the victim called on the police and the state government to help in arresting the fleeing driver and get her daughter back safely.

Already, police have began probing the tragicincident, as family members of the deceased claimed that one Nice Andrew Omininikoron, the driver of a BRT bus, abducted their daughter.

The Lagos State Police Command also confirmed this in a press release its Spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, issued yesterday.

The statement read in part: “The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the lady earlier declared missing.”

It further noted that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, is saddened by this incident. Therefore, expressed, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Notwithstanding, Alabi assured the public that the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until Ayanwole’s killers are found.

‘”We, therefore, assure the concerned public and the bereaved family that we are closing on on the culprits and we are sure that soon the suspects would be arrested and made to face justice for this murderous act.

While soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry, we once again appeal to anyone with additional information that could help the police in arresting the suspects to kindly oblige us. Such information, we assure, will be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has said they will therefore leave no stones unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Ayanwole.

He said in statement that the life of every citizen of the state matters to “us, and we do not take the security of our people for granted.”

“The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.”

“To Bamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED.”

The governor assured Lagosians that he was following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that deceased gets the justice she deserves.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act. Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwole family. May Oluwabamise’s soul Rest In Peace. Amen,” he said.

