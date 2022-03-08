Sanwo-Olu Appoints Acting VCs for New Varsities

Funmi Ogundare



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Bidemi Bilikis Lafiaji-Okunneye, a Professor of Health Education and current substantive Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, as the acting Vice- Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe campuses. Similarly, Sanwol-Olu approved the appointment of Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, a PhD holder in Microbiology and current Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu as the Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology(LASUST), Ikorodu.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education , Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday stated that Professor Okuneye would be assisted by an Associate Professor and current Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) now University of Education, Epe, Nosiru Onibon as Acting Deputy Vice- Chancellor .

On the other hand, Dr. Olumide Metilelu , Chief Lecturer, Hospitality Management Technology would serve as LASUST new Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics) while Dr. Gbemavo, Kolawole Godonu, LASPOTECH’s current Deputy Rector (Administration) would serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin) of the LASUST, respectively.

Wahab noted that the two acting vice chancellors and other management heads, would serve in acting capacities for a three-month period effective from March 1 to May 29, pending the appointments of substantive vice chancellors and principal officers of the universities.

The special adviser explained that the appointment of acting vice chancellors and other management heads pending the appointment of substantive ones, became necessary to ensure that there is no vacuum in the leadership of the two institutions, while peace and stability is maintained during the transition period.

He added that their appointments were also in compliance with Section 4,Subsection (1) (C) and Section 14 Subsection ( 1) ( A) and (B) of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology Law 2021 and Section 8 Subsection (1) (C)and (D)of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law, 2021, respectively.

‘’ The appointment of acting vice-chancellors and other management heads for our new universities is not only in accordance with the laws establishing them, it will also serve to provide academic and administrative leadership to the whole university , represent the university externally , both within Lagos and the rest of the country.’’

Wahab congratulated the new appointees on their elevation to higher status, saying that they should consider their appointments as a call to duty.

He urged them to use their experience and rich academic pedigrees to put the institutions on a good track.

