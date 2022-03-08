PDP Submits Nominees for Ebonyi Governor, Deputy to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) its nominees to replace the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, and his Deputy, Chief Kelechi Igwe, sacked by the Federal High Court.

The nominees, according to PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, at a press conference in Abuja, are Iduma Igariwey as governor nominee and Fred Udogwu, deputy governor nominee.

Ayu said that the decision was made after due consultation with party stakeholders at the national and Ebonyi State chapter, in compliance to Monday’s judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked Umahi and Igwe for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called on INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificates of Return from Umahi and Igwe and immediately issue same to Igariwey and Udogwu.

Ayu appreciated the court judgement and thecourt, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, for the judgement, describing it as a landmark judgement.

“First, we want to appreciate the Nigerian Judiciary for this landmark judgement. The ruling will bring order in the political space and check the issue of political rascality and stolen mandates. The judiciary is indeed the backbone of this democracy.

“We also want to single out Justice Ekwo for special recognition, particularly for being courageous and forthright in going for the substance of the law rather than the technicalities.

“And in line with the court order, PDP is immediately submitting to INEC the names of our candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state respectively.

“Furthermore, we call on the Chief Judge of Ebonyi state to immediately swear them in as soon as INEC issues the Certificates of Return.

“And lastly, we call on INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificates of Return from the 17 lawmakers and commence the process of conducting bye-elections to replace them.”

Ayu noted that in the same ruling, the court sacked the 17 members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly who also defected with the governor and his deputy to the APC.

He recalled that Umahi, his deputy and the 17 lawmakers were elected on the PDP platform in 2015 and again in 2019, but defected to the APC on November 17, 2020, citing “injustice done to the South-East.”

“And determined to reclaim our stolen mandates, the PDP had sued them and joined both the APC and INEC in the suit.

“We had prayed the court to declare that by defecting from the PDP, on whose platform they were sponsored and elected, Umahi, Igwe and the 17 lawmakers had resigned or deemed to have resigned from office on the day of their defections.”

He said that the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, gave the PDP and democracy justice today.

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered Gov. Umahi to vacate office after his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Ekwo, in the judgment, also ordered Dr Eric Igwe to stop parading himself as deputy governor of the state.

Justice Ekwo declared that having defected from the PDP, under which platform they came into power, the duo are deemed to have resigned from the office and, hence, no longer entitled to be called governor and deputy governor.

The judge said it was constitutionally wrong for a candidate elected into an office on a platform of a political party to defect to another political while still holding office.

He said the votes gotten by Umahi and Igwe on March 9, 2019, were PDP votes and not for APC.

Umahi, in his reaction, said that he remains the govenor of the state and will not vacate office for anyone.

Umahi, who described the judgement as a ‘sham’, accused the Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, of doing a hatchet job. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

