Osun 2022: PDP Aspirant Withdraws from Primary for Fear of Defeat

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State set for Governorship primary today Tuesday , one of the leading contestants, Akin Ogunbiyi yesterday withdrew his participation from the election for fear of being defeated.

Ogunbiyi disclosed this in a letter addressed to Senator (Dr) Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party dated 7th March, a copy of which was obtained by THISDAY in Osogbo.

In the titled, “Withdrawal from Osun Gubernatorial Elections”, the aspirant decried the bias nature of the National Working Committee of the party.

The letter reads: “ I wish to formally inform you of my withdrawal from the Osun PDP Gubernatorial Primaries slated for today .

“This decision became imperative in view of the fact that the process leading to the primaries is already skewed towards a predetermined outcome despite the various presentations made to the NWC for a level playing grounds for all the aspirants.

“As a consequence, I will not be participating in the primaries scheduled for Tuesday, 8th March 2022.

“I wish the party all best in the coming elections. Be assured of my esteemed assurance,” the letter reads.

Ogunbiyi copied, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, National Vice Chairman, South West, Bar. Wale Ojo , Acting Chairman, Osun PDP and Osun GubernatorialElection Committee.

However, fielding questions from journalists Ogunbiyi alleged that the Senator Ayu led national secretariat is working for Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said: “The people coming from Abuja will do the dictates of their leaders, they have made up their minds to give the primary to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race, though very difficult for me.”

