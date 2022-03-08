OAU Student’s Murder: Judge Declines Bail Application of Adedoyin





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The bail application made by the Founder of Oduduwa University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, has been declined by Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state’s capital.

The Chief Judge of Osun state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, after listening to the Lead Counsel for the Defendant, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, declined his prayer that urged the court to grant his client bail on health ground.

Adedoyin had in an application filed along with a fundamental rights enforcement suit, prayed the court to admit him to bail pending the determination of the charges.

But, Justice Adepele-Ojo declined bail applications brought before it by Adedoyin and six of his hotel workers over the murder of OAU’s Postgraduate Student, Mr. Timothy Adegoke.

Delivering a ruling on the applications, Chief Justice Adepele Ojo, said that the defendant’s medical conditions are not too serious to be attended to by the correction service.

She added that the defendants have failed to prove that the correction service did not have adequate facilities to take care of their medical issues.

According to her, the nature of the offences preferred against the defendants demands that the court be cautious in granting such bail applications.

The owner of Hilton Hotel and Resorts and six others are facing trial over their alleged complicity in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife.

Other defendants are: Adedeji Adesola (23), Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35).

They were arraigned on 11 count charges bothering on conspiracy, unlawful killing, and attempt to commit felony to wit killing, dumping of remains of Adegoke inside bush, improper and indecent interference with the body of the deceased.

The defendants were alleged to have dumped the body of Adegoke, his laptop and mobile phone inside bush.

They were also alleged to have altered the receipt number 9316 to cover up that the deceased made payment to the hotel.

The defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against them by the police during their arraignment last week.

