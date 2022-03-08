NIOB Advocates for Building with Integrity in 2022

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Institute of Building, NIOB, will hold its 3rd edition of Builders’ Day tagged “Building with Integrity”.

The theme was coined of the need to intimate all stakeholders in the built environment on the need to cultivate a culture of imbibing integrity at all building construction stages, from design conception to execution processes.

The Lagos State Chapter Chairman, Bldr. Lucky Isename (MNIOB), represented by the Former Chairman, Bldr. Sunday Wusu stated in a recent press briefing that the objective of the Builders ‘Day is to create awareness and sensitize all stakeholders that it’s now paramount to build with conscience and comply with approved standard/production information.

He stated that the revised LASBCA Regulation, recognized Builders’ document as part production information documents required on all building project sites in Lagos State. The Builders’ document include, Project Health and Safety Plan; Project Quality Management Plan; Construction Methodology, and, Construction Programme.

The aforementioned Builders’ documents are germane to the success of every building project in Lagos State and working without the Builders’ document in the State is tantamount to work violation of the stipulated law (Revised LASBCA Regulation 2019) and this is a scenario that constantly plays out in the State, he said.

He stated that the menace, building collapse, was something that should not happen in the first instance, as building construction is a management/technical process, which is a collaborative efforts/inputs of relevant professionals and State Physical Development Control Agency such as Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Categorically in the Nigeria’s built environment industry, we have 7 professionals that are saddled with the responsibility of designing, evaluating, costing and production management, he said.

These 7 professionals include, the Builder, who organizes all the above inputs/information documents to prepare Builders’ documents that will be used by the Builder to manage the building project. He also manages the construction of the project by using his document and that of other built professionals engaged in the project to successfully accomplish it.

The Architect, who creates the architectural design for the building and supervise the building according to the design. Likewise, Structural Engineer, who creates the Structural design for the building. Also, Quantity Surveyor, this creates a budget in terms of Bill of Quantities, the Land Surveyor who creates a Survey Plan with land information, the Town Planner, who creates a physical development layout/plan, and lastly, the Estate surveyor and Valuers, these acts as land economist for the infrastructural development schemes, they also act as facility managers.

The significance of engaging a Registered Builder in a building project is of serious economic advantage to the Clients. A building project is seen as a job-giver to the society, a situation where everybody partakes one way or the other which requires someone to manage all formal and informal information, he said.

He stated that a successful building project needs someone who can skilfully inject plans/process, methods, sense of material selection & usage, management /technical skills and with good interpersonal skill, look no further, that person is the Registered Builder.

He stated that the Registered Builder is trained to deliver building projects that will not only stand the test of time but also be functional, durable, maintain aesthetics, stable and building that will not collapse.

We are reiterating it once again that there is a law in Lagos State that stipulated that non-engagement of Registered Builders for building projects in Lagos State is punishable under the Lagos State Building Control Agency Regulation, he said.

We pray that clients, government regulatory agencies that regulate building construction industry and relevant professionals will build with integrity in compliance to design & approved standards, using right professional for the right job, using standard materials & components for buildings and the government agencies saddled with development control should wake-up to their various responsibilities, he said.

