MTN Supports Entertainment Through Tech With Davido’s O2 Concert

The much-anticipated show of 2022 ended to lots of fanfare as Davido shut down the O2 Arena with an impressive lineup of global music artists. The star-studded event, which was streamed live to millions of music lovers across the world, was enabled by MTN’s partnership with Udux, a music streaming platform.

The show started at exactly 9:30pm to Dorcas Shola Fapson’s electric spins on the wheels of steel, and a screaming crowd of about 20,000. Idowest began the line-up of music performances, followed closely by the Ozumba crooner, Reekado Banks. This continued for the rest of the night as over 20 superstars performed to the excited fans — some of them include Yung Bleu, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Gold, Zlatan, Teni, Tion Wayne, Pop Caan, Skibii, Ckay, andso many more.

Davido made his stage entry to Shina Peter’s Afro Juju and continued to electrify his fans with hit records such as — Dami Duro, All of you, Gobe, Aiye, Tchelete, Fia and so many others.

Highlight of the show was when Afeare Israel, popularly known as Israel DMW, dressed in traditional religious attire, complete with a bell that he continually rang, brought Davido on stage to chants and incantations. Another moment of note was when Davido was declared an Outstanding Global Citizen of Belize – this proclamation was made by Leader of the Opposition of Belize, Moses Michael Levi Barrow, better known by his stage name, Shyne.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

