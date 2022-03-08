Lagos Lawyer Tasks Leaders on Women Rights, Celebrates Women Globally on Int’l Women’s Day

Sunday Okobi

Lagos-based lawyer, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mrs. Ify Morah, has celebrated women globally on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, with a call to the Nigerian leaders to give the women folks the chance to contribute their quotas to national development, as well as respect their rights.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY on Wednesday, while celebrating with the women all over the world to mark the special day, Morah noted that women all over the world are priceless, strong, focused and multi-talented, and are responsible for holding the society together, adding that “they deserve to be celebrated every day. But most of all, they deserve to enjoy their basic rights.”

She stated that ‘Gender Equality’ demanded by the Nigerian women is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society.

The socialite however, called on government at every level to allow women to enjoy greater economic empowerment and participation; more opportunities in leadership positions and decision-making.

According to former House of Representatives aspirant, “Let’s join hands and work together for the enjoyment of the women’s rights and their dignity, which I believe would usher in peace, unity, and prosperity in our country. No society exists without the women folks, and no country experiences growth and development without a high proportion of the women’s contribution in all the socio-economic sectors of the country.

“I am therefore calling on the federal and state governments and the National Assembly to give the women the chance to contribute their quotas to nation-building and leadership of the country. I wish a happy International Women’s Day to all the great women in the world.”

