Johnnie Walker Set To Fire Up Abuja Creatives With Walker’s District Party

Johnnie Walker has announced that it is set to paint Abuja a different kind of Red with their upcoming Walker’s District Party.

Happening on Sunday, 13th March, 2022, the street party is a celebration of Abuja creatives who embody the Keep Walking mantra.

According to the a statement from the firm, “tunes from Zinoleesky, Ajebo Hustlers, Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks, Odumodu Black, Tomi Obanure while vibing with Dj Titanium, Dj Romie and Maze X Mxtreme accompanied by the finest blend of whisky in the company of fine creative minds, is an experience we definitely don’t want to miss.

“More than just a celebration of creativity, we are excited to hear Johnnie Walker will also rejuvenate a landmark in Abuja as a reminder to all who come across it to remain audacious, resilient and to Keep Walking.

“Get ready to party like you never have with Hypemen Sheye Banks, M.I.A and Livewire. Don’t forget to click on the link to register, and head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details of the event. Join the conversation with #Walker’sDistrict #NoLabels #KeepWalking,” the statement noted.

