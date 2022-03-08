Gwamna Urges Gombe Residents to Participate in Political Process

Nseobong Okon-Ekong



Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, a leading political stakeholder in Gombe State has called on the people to participate effectively in the political processes building up to the general election in 2023.



Gwamna, who recently switched political party loyalty from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the call following the release of 2023 general election guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).He exited the APC about a fortnight ago.



He further advised the electorate and politicians to always prioritize the interest of Gombe State before making any political decision for the overall good of the state and the country at large.



He charged the people to ensure that they are enlightened politically ahead of the national elections to enable them make the right choices for Gombe and Nigeria.



“Politics cannot work without peace, hence, citizen’s approach to politics should be peace-oriented while eschewing violence in all forms,” he said.



He further said, “the attitude of not wanting to participate in electoral processes starting from not getting voter card and others should be jettisoned because it is the voice of the majority that count in a democracy and every vote matters for the majority to carry the day.”A statement by his Media Aide, Ibrahim Sani Shawai announced that Gwamna was received into the PDP by a former governor of the state and PDP leader, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in Abuja.

At the meeting, Gwamna said, “Your Excellency, we are here today for two things: to visit you and cement our existing relationship as brothers and to also inform you that I have returned to the PDP. I assure you that we are going to unite ourselves to return PDP to government in the state come 2023.”



In his response, Dankwambo thanked Jamilu Gwamna and his entourage for the visit, welcomed him to the PDP and assured him of his support as well as the unity of the party.



“Sardauna is my brother and I welcome him back to our fold,” the former governor acknowledged, promising, “we’ll work together for the unity and the success of the party.”



Dankwambo further advised the Sardaunan Gombe and his entourage to go back to the grassroots and mobilize people for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

